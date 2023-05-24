McGregor to hang up boots at Hibs and take on U-18's head coach job

Hibernian defender Darren McGregor will retire at the end of the season and take up the role of under-18s head coach at the club's academy.

The 37-year-old moved to Easter Road from Rangers in 2015 and was in the Scottish Cup-winning side a year later.

He made 188 appearances for Hibs, scoring eight goals.

McGregor made just one showing as a late substitute early in this campaign before focusing on a player-coaching position with the development squad and U-18s.

"This last year has been really beneficial for me to make that gradual transition from playing to coaching," he told the club website.

"It has been an honour to play for the club that I have grown up supporting all my life. I never imagined going on to have the career that I have had and to win the Scottish Cup was just the pinnacle."