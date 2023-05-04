'Haaland will come close to Dean's all-time record'

Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam believes Erling Haaland "will come close" to breaking Dixie Dean’s record of 63 goals in a season.

Dean set the record in 1927-28 playing for Everton where he scored 60 goals in 39 league games. Norway striker Haaland remains short of that but bagged his 51st goal of the season against West Ham.

"They [Manchester City] have nine games left if they make it to the Champions League final," Haaland told the Football Daily podcast.

"[You have to assume Erling] Haaland will get a couple of hat-tricks in that. So he will come close to getting there [to the all-time English record for most goals in a season across all competitions, which stands at 63].

"The only thing that could stop him is if Pep is 3-0 up and he takes him off after 60 minutes.

"He still needs a lot of luck to beat Dean's record."

