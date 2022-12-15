Goodwin on respecting Celtic and infancy of project

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media ahead of this weekend's Scottish Premiership visit of Celtic.

Here is a taster of what he had to say:

Noted their upcoming fixtures at home to Celtic and Rangers are as tough as they get.

He said his side respect Celtic but are not in awe of them, and believes a lot of young players in the Aberdeen team can hurt them.

Goodwin is not getting carried away by their league position, highlighting the team are only in the "infancy" of what they are trying to build, including becoming one of the youngest sides in the league.

He welcomed chairman Dave Cormack's post AGM comments that the club will not be compelled to sell players, with the manager saying he wants to build a team around their good, young players.