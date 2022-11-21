'Magnificent' Foden needs to change position for England
- Published
Phil Foden's role with England needs to become more defined if he is to show his "magnificent talent", according to BBC pundits.
On a Stars of the World Cup episode of Match of the Day: Top 10, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards shower praise on the Manchester City forward, but suggest England boss Gareth Southgate has not yet found the way to unlock his talent.
"He's probably the player I'm most looking forward to watching," said Shearer. "He's a magnificent player, another year older from the Euros and another year more experienced."
"His best position is as the number 10 but England tend to leave him out on the wing," said Richards. "He needs to be played more inside.
"Even when he plays on the wing for City, they are all rotating and know their jobs," he said. "Sometimes for England he gets left out there."
The panel also discuss Kevin de Bruyne, with Richards stating "no-one is on the same level".