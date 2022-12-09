Jesse Lingard believes England can go on and win the World Cup and admits it has been "strange" watching from afar.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder played and scored at the last World Cup but after not being selected has had to watch recent games while at a training camp with Forest in Greece.

Speaking to BBC East Midlands Today’s Charlie Slater days before England face France in the World Cup quarter-final, Lingard said: "I've been watching quite a few games to be honest.

"Brazil look strong, France and our team look strong as well. It's more about belief now. I think England have the belief more than the last World Cup where I was involved. I think they have the confidence and belief to go on and win it."

On watching the games versus taking part he added: "Yes it's strange here. I needed to kick on as soon as I signed here, which I didn't. Understandably that's why you don't get picked. But I still support them. I'll always be there to support them.

"I am going to keep working hard and trying to score and assist and do well for Forest. That's when England come calling. As long as I do my bit on the pitch everything else should fall into place."

And cheekily when asked if England can win the World Cup, Lingard added: "Yes, it's coming home definitely."

Listen to a clip of Lingard here