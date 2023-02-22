'I'm excited for the challenge' - Kettlewell

Motherwell's new manager Stuart Kettlewell says he is excited at the club's potential, as he looks to navigate the Steelmen away from a relegation battle.

"Immensely proud is the first emotion," Kettlewell said, speaking on the club's social media channels. "I'm excited for the challenge that awaits, I look at the size of football club, the atmosphere in [Fir Park] the last two games.

"I've had a real good taste for it; we've had a good response from the players in that period. It's a foundation and a starting point - it excites me to work with that group of players and the staff that are currently in the building. We have to strengthen in certain areas but that appeals to me.

"My passion for football is undeniable. Hopefully people have seen that - I always take on a task and a challenge when I think there can be a success. I become obsessed with how I can get the best out of people. I wouldn't take the role on if I didn't feel there were aspects we can develop here.

"It's important that we settle down and understand how I want to work. I think we can go and look to go on a decent run that can have us looking up the table."