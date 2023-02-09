Wilson 'going out there all guns blazing' to score against former club

Callum Wilson has said he will go out "all guns blazing" to try to score against his former club Bournemouth on Saturday, but that he wouldn't celebrate if he found the back of the net.

Speaking about his return to Vitality Stadium on the Footballer's Football podcast, the Newcastle forward said: "I’m actually looking forward to it. I’ve not played back there since and my last game there was for Bournemouth.

"I know the pitch inside and out after spending so many years there and I’ve not experienced it as an away player. It’s a close, small stadium and it’s going to be nice on the south coast.

"I’m a professional so for me, I’m going down there to win and I’m going down there to score. I’m grateful for the platform that Bournemouth gave me and the opportunity they gave me to play in the Premier League, but now I’m a Newcastle player so that’s where my loyalties lie and I’m going out there all guns blazing to try to get myself a goal.

"I wouldn’t celebrate out of pure respect. I feel like they gave me an unbelievable opportunity to play and progress my career, so to celebrate in front of their fans against the team that means so much to them would be a bit disrespectful."

