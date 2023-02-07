Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United have started the interview process for a new head coach after sacking Jesse Marsch.

There is an initial small shortlist of candidates who are already in work before delving into a wider pool.

The club hope to have an appointment before Sunday’s visit of Manchester United in the Premier League but negotiations could make that unrealistic.

Majority owner Andrea Radrizzani is due at the club this week to lead the search, along with chief executive Angus Kinnear and director of football Victor Orta.

Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala, along with backroom staff Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo, will take charge of Wednesday's visit to Old Trafford.