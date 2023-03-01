Tottenahm have no fresh injury concerns after Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, meaning they head to Bramall Lane without long-term absentee Rodrigo Bentancur, while Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessegnon are set to miss several more weeks.

Assistant Cristian Stellini will continue in the dugout with boss Antonio Conte continuing his recuperation following surgery in Italy.

Spurs' trophy drought has reached 15 years and despite still being in the Premier League's top four and the Champions League last 16, Stellini says the FA Cup remains just as important to the eight-time winners.

Stellini said: "There is no priority. We have to progress. We have to try to win the game. It's an important competition, we take all the competitions seriously and we want to bring the same energy we had in our stadium to an away game.

"This is really important. If we can progress in the FA Cup then we will see what happens in the next round. We have to be good, focused and determined to win. We expect it will not be easy."

