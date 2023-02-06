Coulson signs new Boro deal

Any hopes Aberdeen had of signing Hayden Coulson permanently have been dashed after the left-sided defender signed a new contract with Middlesbrough.

In an official club statement, Middlesbrough said: "Coulson will spend the rest of the campaign at Pittodrie before returning to Rockliffe for pre-season."

Skip twitter post by Middlesbrough FC
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.