Aberdeen hit three first-half goals to beat Charlton

Graeme Shinnie scored twice as Aberdeen beat Charlton Athletic 3-2 in a friendly at The Valley.

The Dons skipper knocked in an early header from a Dante Polvara cross and added a close-range finish, set up by Duk.

Bojan Miovski atoned for hitting the post from the penalty spot when he made it 3-0 before half-time, finishing off after good work from Shayden Morris.

With Rhys Williams and Angus MacDonald mising through injury, Jack Milne, 20, started in defence for Barry Robson's side and Israeli full-back Or Dadia made his debut from the bench in the second half.

Corey Blackett-Taylor pulled one back for the hosts and the deficit was reduced to one when Daniel Kanu struck on 89 minutes.