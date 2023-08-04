Kilmarnock v Rangers: Team news

Joe Wright, Kyle Vassell and Rory McKenzie are all working hard to be fit for Kilmarnock. Liam Donnelly is behind on fitness levels after re-signing in midweek and will be assessed.

Ben Davies (illness) will miss Rangers’ trip to Rugby Park while Ridvan Yilmaz and Tom Lawrence have minor injuries. Connor Goldson comes back into the squad after missing the end of last season with a foot problem while Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes is also included after signing this week.