McClelland relishing 'brilliant opportunity' at Saints

Sam McClelland says manager Steven McLean made it an "easy sell" to join St Johnstone.

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland defender moves to Perth on a two-year deal after his Chelsea exit.

“The manager was the first to make contact with me and I liked what I heard, he made it a really easy sell for me," said McClelland.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to come up to Scotland. There’s a real spotlight with so many big games in the Premiership that I’m looking forward to already.

"I’m here to improve myself but also try be a part of successful St Johnstone team.

“I like defending but I also feel I’m comfortable on the ball as well. I’m here to defend, keep clean sheets and get wins for the team.”

Getty Images

Sam McClelland represented NI at youth level up to Under-21 and earned his sole full cap so far in 2021 against Ukraine

