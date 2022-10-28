Sutton's prediction: 0-1

This is a hard one too, because I haven't got a clue what to expect from Tottenham at the moment.

I was at their draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday but I don't know which side of Spurs we will see here - the team that toiled for most of the first half, or the one that ended the game so strongly and almost won it.

It really doesn't help much that their manager Antonio Conte keeps sending out a message about them being tired, because their players might believe him. They now need a point against Marseille on Tuesday to reach the last 16 of the Champions League so they have to rotate here, and the pressure is on Conte to get that right.

It depends who plays - and I am really not convinced by Spurs from what I've seen of them lately anyway - but I think this one might go the same way as their last visit to the south coast, a 1-0 win at Brighton at the start of October.

Tottenham weren't great that day either, but they found a way to win.

Bournemouth feel hard done by with the VAR decisions that went against them in their defeat by West Ham on Monday, but they have now lost two games on the bounce.

The Cherries need something here and with my record of predicting their results this season, it is probably good news for them that I am saying they will lose.

Dapz's prediction: 2-2

I can't see Spurs losing three games on the trot, as much I'd like them to.

