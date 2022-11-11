Johnson relishing first trip to Celtic Park

Callum Johnson admits the chance to play at Celtic Park was a factor in his decision to join Ross County.

The former Accrington, Portsmouth and Fleetwood full-back is relishing his first trip to the champions on Saturday, having faced them in Dingwall where Celtic knocked in seven goals in two wins.

"It's obviously going to be a good atmosphere and a real tough game but one we are looking forward to,” Johnson, 26, said in a club video.

“Part of the reason why a lot of the lads come up from England is to play in these big games against Celtic and Rangers.

"I have seen a lot of games in Europe and on the TV and it looks unbelievable, so I am really looking forward to it, but I also know how good a side they are and I can imagine they will be even better at Celtic Park.”

Malky Mackay's side have won two games in a row to take themselves from bottom in the table to 10th and Johnson is looking to continue the momentum.

"They are obviously a very good side but they are beatable as St Mirren showed," he added.

"The gaffer has been showing us where we think we can get at them and how to negate their threats. Hopefully we will put that into practice and come away with a positive result."