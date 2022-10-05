As the weeks turned into months this summer and Zander Clark still hadn’t found himself a club, the option of a new career path loomed into view.

From top-class goalkeeper to cleaning expert would be quite the pivot. But the marigolds were eventually ditched as Hearts swooped in after deadline day and signed up the Scotland squad man following his St Johnstone exit.

“I took the decision to stick it out and play the long game,” Clark told Hearts TV, external of his summer of uncertainty.

“My missus was all in with it at the start – but as the weeks and months rolled on she got a bit more frustrated.

“It was enjoyable, the first three or four weeks I thought, ‘Jeez, this is the life.’ But after that, there’s only so much cleaning I can do in the house."

Clark joked: “That was going to be one of my options if I didn’t get anything sorted – starting up my own cleaning business for the houses! I became a pro at it. I’m just delighted I’ve managed to get in a massive club.”

The 30-year-old is loving life at Tynecastle as he builds up his fitness with an eye on a debut – but has already made an impact in the darts room.

“I probably produced my best performance on my first day,” he added. “That got me up the rankings pretty sharp – hopefully I’m not a one-hit wonder.

“It gets very competitive, there’s a few folk that play the mind games. Gary Mackay-Steven is always on your shoulder chipping away at your ear. I let the darts do the talking.”