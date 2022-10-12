Brentford have won just one of their past six home league games against Brighton (D3 L2), beating them 3-2 in September 2014.

Albion won both Premier League meetings with the Bees last season – only against West Ham have they won three in a row in the competition (between October 2017 and October 2018).

Brentford are unbeaten in their past nine league games played on a Friday, winning seven and drawing two. The Bees have won their last five such games, including both in the Premier League last season (vs Arsenal and Watford).