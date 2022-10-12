B﻿rentford v Brighton: Pick of the stats

Rico Henry and Adam Lallana

  • Brentford have won just one of their past six home league games against Brighton (D3 L2), beating them 3-2 in September 2014.

  • Albion won both Premier League meetings with the Bees last season – only against West Ham have they won three in a row in the competition (between October 2017 and October 2018).

  • Brentford are unbeaten in their past nine league games played on a Friday, winning seven and drawing two. The Bees have won their last five such games, including both in the Premier League last season (vs Arsenal and Watford).

  • After an unbeaten run of seven league games in London (W4 D3), Brighton lost 2-1 at Fulham in their last visit to the capital. They last lost consecutive such games in April 2019.