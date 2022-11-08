N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

It’s not that long ago that Manchester City were playing in the third tier of English football, facing the likes of York City and Macclesfield Town, changing managers as regularly as the Conservative party changes its leader. In fact it was 26 years ago today that Steve Coppell resigned as City manager after just six games in charge!

So what a delight to see and enjoy the transformation under the current outstanding leadership of the club. Not only do Manchester City set the standard on the pitch, their annual financial statements published this week demonstrate that the club goes from strength to strength off it too: turnover up to a record £613m and profits of £42m for the year to 30 June 2002. And those figures do not take into account the significant net gains on player sales during the summer.

Fan engagement is at an all-time high and the super family-orientated matchday experience at Etihad Stadium feeds into a 99% seat occupancy for games and record matchday and commercial income levels.

It’s not just the men's first team that have benefitted, the club have invested equally in the women's game and their academy, with Rico Lewis the latest home-grown debutant only last week. Furthermore, 191 graduates from the club have signed professional football contracts across the game in the past 11 years.

With a long-term vision and owners who have made a commitment to the club and its wider community, City are here to stay. And with such quality on and off the pitch, maybe they will finally get the respect their footballing and financial performance deserves.