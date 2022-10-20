Virgil van Dijk says D﻿arwin Nunez showed his potential with his goal against West Ham at Anfield on Wednesday.

Nunez's winner against the Hammers was his first Anfield goal for the Reds and his third in four games.

"He was outstanding," said manager Jurgen Klopp when asked about him after the game. "He is a massive talent and we're really excited about him."

Van Dijk urged fans to be patient with Nunez, adding: "He has so much potential. He is still young and he's learning. He's learning the way to play and learning English.

"He is a modern-day striker which causes a lot of defenders problems.

"You could see today his runs in behind and his build-up play getting better. We have different weapons to try and exploit opponents, so it is good."

Alisson, who denied Jarrod Bowen an equaliser by keeping out his penalty, added: "He scored a goal and had more chances. He helped us in the defensive phase, trying to run after the opponent and get the ball.

"He created a lot of chances to score and could have scored more, but I'm happy he scored his first goal at Anfield.

"He is a good lad, works hard every day and has good mentality."

D﻿id you know? Liverpool's Konstantinos Tsimikas has provided five assists in all competitions this season. No player for the Reds has more (Diogo Jota also five), while only Kevin De Bruyne has more for a Premier League side (11).