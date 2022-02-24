United stumble into second leg all square

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

For long periods of this encounter United served up the sort of fare that has typified Ralf Rangnick's three-month reign as boss.

Disjointed in possession, misplaced and overhit passes were produced with alarming frequency as Fred, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes failed to impose themselves on the game and the athleticism of Scott McTominay was sorely missed in midfield.

There were also several elementary mistakes at the back, such as Fred's charge out towards the ball and the lack of communication as Joao Felix stole past Harry Maguire to head the opening goal.

Victor Lindelof's unfamiliarity with his adopted position hardly helped and it was notable that United's main improvement came after the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga were introduced.

Elanga in particular provided the pace to run in behind - an option that had barely been utilised with the visitors until then.

And it reaped immediate dividends, with the Sweden under-21 international registering United's first shot on target with his goal to become the club's youngest goalscorer in the knockout stages of the Champions League.