Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester’s game with Arsenal on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Rodgers says the Foxes will need to do a further check on Ricardo Pereira ahead of Sunday’s game and will wait on the fitness of James Justin. Nampalys Mendy is back in the squad but the game will come too early for Wesley Fofana as he continues his recovery from Covid.

On four successive wins: “The players deserve a huge amount of credit. We came away from the Nottingham Forest game, have analysed ourselves honestly and got the mentality and intensity back that allows us to get results. There are still lots of improvements to make.”

He says competition for places has contributed to three consecutive clean sheets: “Wesley coming back has helped – sometimes the best coach you can have is competition. But defending is a collective thing and we have been doing it much better.”

He praised Harvey Barnes for his electric recent form: “You can see how well he’s been developing, regularly scoring and creating goals and showing the top class player he is. There’s still so much more to come from him and he keeps demanding more of himself.”

On the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal: “There is huge expectation on Arsenal and Mikel has done an excellent job. He’s got a very talented group of young hungry players, has used his coaching time well without European football and they’re in a really good position in the league.”

