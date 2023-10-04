Rasmus Hojlund says Manchester United are stuck in a "tough period" but he is "happy" to score his first Champions League goals for the club.

United have lost four of their opening seven Premier League matches and have now been beaten in their first two Champions League group games after Tuesday's 3-2 home defeat by Galatasaray.

"Of course, it's not about the individual performance," Hojlund said.

"It's about getting the three points and, at the moment, we're not doing good enough. We need to remember we can't let goals [go in] right after we score. We've had a few games now where they just score after we scored.

"We need to go back and analyse that and talk about it in the group. Of course, it's a tough period now, but we need to stick together and that's the only way we can get out of this period."

Despite the defeat, Hojlund's individual performance was full of promise and his second goal - a fine chipped finish after a powerful, individual run - gave United fans a taste of what to expect from the 20-year-old.

"I always try to get into the dangerous positions," the Dane added.

"I got the ball three times [in the net], if you count the offside goal as well. I've been bought to be scoring goals and I was happy to score two today.

"Marcus [Rashford] and I talk to each other and he knows that I'm going to be there. He knows that I can keep up with his pace when we go on the counter and we saw a glimpse of that.

"[The second goal] was a good feeling. It was an incredible goal. I like to call that a signature Rasmus goal - on the left side, running a lot so, yeah, it was nice."