'Another season lost' - Your views

We asked Rangers fans earlier to give us some of your thoughts...

Robbie: Fans pressurised Rangers into ditching Ross Wilson. He was not replaced and the subsequent recruitment has been poor. A new manager will still have to work with the same sub-standard players.

Scott: I know it sounds daft but we can't keep sacking managers. Beale is obviously a very good coach at the early stages of his management career. It's the scouting department and guys above Beale we should be questioning.

Robert: Michael Beale had to go. Summer recruitment was shocking. There seemed to be no obvious game plan. The brand of football was extremely difficult to watch. No cutting edge, no pace. The majority of the time there was no end product. The board really needs to get the next appointment right. No more project managers.

Anon: Rangers need an established manager, someone with big game experience. Maybe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Manchester Utd manager, or Tim Sherwood, the former Spurs and Blackburn player.

Anon: No style, no passion, poor signings. Things could only get worse, the manager had no ideas how to improve. Another season lost.

Anon: I feel sorry for a new manager that has to work with this poor squad. Long contracts for many of the new dud players that Beale has brought in. Worst squad that has donned the shirt. Where is all the Scottish talent?

Ryan: Where do I begin? Lack of imagination up front and Dessers isn't worth the money - too lazy and blunt. Lammers looks so clumsy and clunky on the ball. Goldson pedestrian defending as always - too many passes backwards and sideways. The league is done and it's not even Christmas.

Anon: I thought Michael Beale was the wrong choice at the time, I would like Derek McInnes as manager, he gets the best out of players, he knows the Scottish game.