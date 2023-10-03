'Stand-out Carson is quickly proving me wrong'

Daniel Smith, Up Wi' The Bonnets podcast, external

A fine, dogged display from Dundee and a gift from the gods performance from Trevor Carson made the visit to the capital a pleasant one for those of a Dark Blue persuasion.

We now sit on seven points from seven games which, with a quick bit of maths in the head, makes that a point a game. Not too shabby for a newly-promoted side packed with new signings.

It's still early doors, but I just can't shake the feeling that in the majority of games this season we will be a team that's hard to beat and also one that looks like they could snatch a victory. It's all very un-Dundee.

Can we go back to speak about Carson for a bit? There were doubts from my end when we signed him. Yes, he'd enjoyed a terrific season with St Mirren, but with his age and length of contract we dished out, I just didn't see it.

Thankfully, the shot-stopper has quickly opened my eyes and it's evident to see just how big he will be for us this season.

I've also got to give a special mention to Zak Rudden. A goal 10 days ago that salvaged a point and then on Saturday he turned in a fine performance and was very unlucky not to find himself on the scoresheet.

A few people have been using the term 'Ruddemption' after a start-stop Dundee career so far for the striker. Though it may still be too early to judge, he's certainly heading in the right direction.

Let's hope he can continue his way back into the Dundee fans' good books with a goal or twa when County come to visit on Saturday. Mon the Dee!