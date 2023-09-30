West Ham 2-0 Sheffield United: Key stats
West Ham have won three consecutive Premier league games against Sheffield United for the very first time, they last won three successive league games against the Blades in September 1935.
West Ham became the 10th team to reach 350 wins in the Premier League, in what was their 1041st game in the competition.
Sheffield United have just one point after seven Premier League games this season (D1 L6). The last three sides to lose as many as six of their opening seven matches in a top-flight campaign have all been relegated.
Jarred Bowen has been directly involved in eight goals in his last nine Premier League games (six goals, two assists). He’s also scored seven and assisted six in his last 14 league games against newly promoted sides.
Vladimir Coufal became just the fifth player to assist a goal in three consecutive Premier League games for West Ham and the first since Michail Antonio in August 2021.