BBC Scotland's Tyrone Smith at McDiarmid Park

Defender Luke Robinson believes it is "astounding" St Johnstone have not got better results so far this season.

Saints had to settle for a 1-1 home draw with Livingston on Saturday. That means they remain bottom of the Scottish Premiership, with just three points from their opening seven games.

Robinson said: "I have got so much belief in the group we have got inside, I see it day in, day out. As soon as I walk through the door, the belief and the drive the players have and the quality - it is actually astounding that we haven’t got the results that I thought we were going to get so far this season.

"Today was more of a dogfight and we have matched them and the quality has come through in the first half. The second half has just not gone our way and we know it is two halves that make a game. I honestly do have so much belief that the results will come and we will pick up a run very soon.

"When you are not getting the results, you don’t get any luck - whether that is penalties, deflections, cards, decisions - and you know you have to work even harder because it is not that anyone is against you, you just don’t get the luck - that is the moral of it."