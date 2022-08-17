With Everton's Dele Alli linked with Turkish side Besiktas, a move abroad could be good for the midfielder, believes The Daily Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

"We talked about Everton being a fresh start for him," journalist Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Daily podcast.

"We said it was a really good move, he needed to get out of Tottenham and he needed to play every week. I think it’s fair to say he has not made the most of that opportunity.

"I don’t know with Dele Alli whether he still loves football.

"He’s had a chance to relaunch his career at Everton and for whatever reason he hasn’t taken it. He’s still young enough to have four or five really good years playing football at an elite level.

"I don’t think going to Besiktas is that elite level, but maybe going abroad, getting away from everything that is in the UK, maybe it will do him some good.

"I feel really sad about Dele Alli because he is one of the great young English players. If you remember the 2018 World Cup, he was an integral part of the team that got to the semi-final.

"His career since has nose-dived, to put it politely."

