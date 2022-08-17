'I'm aware of the ugly attitude'
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has spoken out on social media in the aftermath of his red card for a headbutt on Monday night.
"I am aware of the ugly attitude I had," Nunez wrote. "I'm here to learn from my mistakes and it won't happen again."
In a separate tweet he added: "Apologies to all, I'll be back."
