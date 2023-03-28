Robson's Dons third in form table

Barry Robson is set for a longer stay in the Aberdeen hotseat and a glance at the form table shows why.

Since the former first-team coach stepped in as caretaker boss following Jim Goodwin's sacking, the Dons have won four and lost two - and that 12-point tally over the last six games is only topped by the Old Firm (both 18).

So Robson's men sit third in the form table, and their goal difference of +2 over that six-game stretch is also the best outwith the big two.

With Robson poised to stay in charge until summer, will stability prove key as the Dons chase a third-place finish?