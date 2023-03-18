Analysis: Wolves 2-4 Leeds

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Not for the first time since Julen Lopetegui’s appointment, Wolves were left incensed by several contentious refereeing decisions in Saturday’s damaging home defeat by Leeds.

The home side were adamant they should have been awarded a penalty minutes after Jack Harrison’s early opener, but Junior Firpo’s challenge on Nelson Semedo went unpunished.

They were also unhappy with Rodrigo’s effort in second-half stoppage time, which came after Marc Roca had appeared to grab hold of Adama Traore’s shirt.

They could have no complaints, however, with Jonny’s dismissal for a reckless, second-half challenge on Leeds captain Luke Ayling, who thankfully managed to avoid serious injury.

Wolves wasted several promising first-half opportunities to get themselves back into the game after Harrison’s strike, but a combination of smart goalkeeping, wayward finishing and last-ditch defending proved their undoing.

After conceding four for the first time since October, Wolves' meeting with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest after the international break now takes on added importance.