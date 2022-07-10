Doidge 'fully fit and ready to go' for Hibs

"A perfect pre-season" has Christian Doidge in great shape for Hibernian, with the striker helping himself to a hat-trick in Saturday's 5-0 demolition of Clyde.

The Welshman scored three goals inside 13 minutes in a one-sided League Cup tie at Easter Road.

That's one more than he managed across all of last season, which was marred by illness, an Achilles injury and loss of form.

"This time last year, I was in bed with Covid," he told HibsTV. "It's nice to be involved with the lads again. I'm just hoping for a clean season, I'm fully fit and ready to go."