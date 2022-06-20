With Sadio Mane set to leave Anfield for Bayern Munich, we asked you for your thoughts on how Liverpool will replace a player who has won just about every trophy going while at the club.

Here are some of your comments:

Bally: Great player, we will miss Sadio indeed. He's given everything in his six-year stint - he's turned up in every game and put in a performance. He's never really missed a game when fit, he gave a huge contribution to the way we play on the front foot and has really left a blueprint for others to follow with his commitment and attitude. I wish you well, Sadio Mane. YNWA!

Lynne: We have loved this guy, what a player. He has decided to seek a new challenge and we wish him luck. Thank you, Sadio, for everything. We will miss you.

Tony: The departure of Mane is regrettable because I think that he has been our most consistent forward for the past two/three years. The link-up play between him and Robbo is out of this world at times. The new signings will no doubt fill the void and maybe (hopefully) even improve things, but at the moment I'm not sure that we have enough on the left side.

Gavin: Gutted to lose Mane. He was the best of the original front three in the last two years! The way he held up play and chased down the opposition was incredible. Will we get that back? Hope so, as he is the benchmark for the future.

Kenneth: Absolutely gutted he has gone - he will be a huge loss. I know everyone talks about Mo all the time, but I believe Mane was our best player. He always turned up in the big games and was more consistent throughout the season - even though he didn't score as many goals as Mo. We will see his loss as the season goes on, but hopefully we will change style.

Kris: Mane is worth a lot more money. He is a far better team player than Salah, Munich are getting one of the best players on the planet for half his worth.