Manager David Martindale said he felt “duty-bound” to appeal the red card shown to Jason Holt against Hibernian - because it could cost the midfielder money.

Martindale said the decision to send Holt off for a 14th-minute challenge on Kevin Nisbet was "ridiculous" and questioned the use of VAR.

The appeal means Holt can face St Mirren in the Premiership on Wednesday before his case is heard.

“You’ve got to remember, there’s not a lot of money at Livingston so players have got a lot of appearance money and win bonuses in their contracts,” said Martindale.

“Jason could potentially miss two games and potentially a lot of money. That’s unfair on the player. And due to sporting integrity, it’s unfair on Livingston. I’ve got a duty of care to Livingston and to Jason Holt.

“If I thought there was anything in that challenge, I probably wouldn’t appeal it, but after looking at it, I have to appeal it for Jason and the football club. Hopefully it comes out with the correct decision.”