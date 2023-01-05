Patterson injury 'a big blow' for Everton

Frank Lampard says Nathan Patterson's latest injury is a "big blow" for Everton, with the right-back expected to be out for six weeks.

The 21-year-old missed five games earlier in the season with an ankle injury and was forced off in Tuesday's loss to Brighton after taking a knock.

Lampard said: "He’s out for six weeks, unfortunately it’s a medial ligament injury.

"It’s a blow and a freak one in terms of how he did the injury. It’s a big blow for us.

"He’s a young full-back who has broke through and done really well for us and now it’s time for others to take that mantle. He’ll be back in six weeks which sounds a long time right now, but he will be back."