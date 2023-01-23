Everton legend Kevin Ratcliffe speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside: "No one seems to be getting a chance at Everton. We've had all types of managers in. The most disappointing thing is we have a week of the transfer window to go, no manager in charge. No one at the football club I don't think has asked 'what do we do after Frank?'

"If it's done properly you have someone to replace Frank straight away.

"It's disappointing to see it hasn't worked out for Frank. I thought he did a terrific job last year. We can't keep replacing managers, we have to start looking deeper. The players, they aren't good enough, recruitment, it's not been good enough. The recruitment has been shocking.

"The way we are going, we will be relegated. The form we are in, it's relegation form. Once again it's a fight out of relegation. You're looking to win seven games, maybe more out of the games remaining. It seems far away to get out of what we are in. The signs have been there to see and we've not rectified anything.

"As an ex-player and ex-captain, it's been frustrating to watch."

