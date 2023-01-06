Leeds 'focus' on good FA Cup run

Jesse Marsch says he agreed with Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear that the focus should be on having a "good cup run".

The Whites currently sit 14th in the Premier League and face Cardiff this weekend in the FA Cup.

"Leeds have won this tournament with Don Revie [in 1972] so it is kind of in the blood of the club still," said Marsch. "So I think we want to represent ourselves in a big way down in Cardiff.

"Angus subtly spoke to me last week and said maybe we should focus on having a good cup run and I said - message received.

"The FA Cup final is a big thing in the United States too, with a lot of people getting up early on to get to the pub to watch it.

"We want to put a strong team on the pitch. We know 6,000 fans are going down, I know the history at Cardiff, we expect they’ll be very spirited for this match."