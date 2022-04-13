Atletico Madrid v Man City: Team news

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias could be available to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg in Spain.

Dias has travelled with the squad after spending six weeks out with a thigh problem.

Forward Gabriel Jesus is suspended after receiving his third yellow card of the tournament in last week's first-leg win, while young midfielder Cole Palmer will have his foot injury assessed.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone's only injury concerns are centre-back Jose Gimenez and midfielder Hector Herrera.

Pick your City starting XI to face Atletico Madrid