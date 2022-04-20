Match of the Day: Top 10 - best English footballers

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards are back with the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast - and this week they rank the 10 best English footballers.

Three Chelsea players are named on the shortlist, including defensive duo John Terry and Ashley Cole, plus midfielder Frank Lampard.

Ashely Cole

Micah Richards (9th): “We don’t get much credit us full-backs.”

Alan Shearer (9th): “He’s the best left-back England have had."

John Terry

Micah Richards (7th): “His leadership and intelligence made him such a fabulous footballer. He was always fit, even when he came to Aston Villa at the end, he always played the games."

Alan Shearer (6th): “He was a clever footballer. His left and right foot, the way he moved it out and pinged those balls. Unbelievable."

Frank Lampard

Micah Richards (5th): “Just think of all the goals that he scored for Chelsea in the Premier League. He is brilliant at what he does, it’s his mind, his running and finding his way into the box that I love but he doesn’t dictate a game for me."

Alan Shearer (4th): “If you wanted goals, he gave you them.”

