We know the challenge ahead and we’re going to go for it - Arteta

Mikel Arteta says suffering three successive defeats has been "very difficult" but added that with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Wednesday, they "can't look back".

The run has left the Gunners sixth in the table, three points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham in the race for a Champions League spot.

"It's been very difficult because this club is only about winning," said Arteta.

"They were three very different games with the same outcome, which was extremely dissatisfying. But we know how we lost them.

"We have to understand why that happened, but we can’t look back. We know the challenge ahead and we’re going to go for it."

On what he believes to be the issue for his side, the Arsenal boss said: "Our efficiency in front of goal.

"The games are about putting the ball in the back of the net.

"I've been very clear with them about why we have lost those games, and given them confidence more than ever.

"When things go well, it’s easy - but when things aren’t going well, I will defend our players."