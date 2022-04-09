Southampton 0-6 Chelsea - Tuchel reaction

Chelsea's 6-0 demolition of Southampton was based on "concentration, commitment, hunger and quality", says boss Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues bounced back from defeats to Brentford in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the Champions League to turn on the style at St Mary's Stadium ahead of another huge week that could help shape their season.

Chelsea go to Spain on Tuesday looking to overturn a 3-1 deficit against Real in the second leg of their European quarter-final before facing Crystal Palace at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final next Sunday.

"This is how we want to play and we gave an answer finally because you could see it on the scoreboard," added Tuchel after his side's electric performance at Southampton.

"You could see they were focused to play to the plan and we did it with concentration, commitment, hunger and of course with quality."

Asked about facing Real in the second leg on the back of a thumping win, Tuchel said: "It is a completely different game and opponent. The situation does not get easy.

"First of all it was necessary to do the job here. That will be a very difficult task and there is no change to it. We did what we wanted and that is the good news."