Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Gary O'Neil grimaced slightly at my suggestion on Sunday that the international break would offer a welcome chance to do some useful work with the squad, as there has been so little time to go through his plans in depth since he was hired.

"No, there hasn't, but the only thing is that we have so many away," he said. "So we’ll only be left with somewhere between a handful and ten of the first-team group to try to do some work with. But some of them are new lads, so we can get some work into them. It’s obviously been a bit of a whirlwind."

Managers who take over clubs during seasons – and we must count O'Neil as one of those, given how close to the first match he was installed – must always feel like mechanics trying to fix a car while it is still moving. It must indeed have seemed a whirlwind for him for the last four weeks, with five first-team games, three of them away, and the ending of a transfer window.

With expectations having been gradually deflated during the summer, there was a detectable lifting of spirits after the flurry of four late arrivals. None was a striker, which has seemed the most obvious requirement for Wolves for so long, but it may be that O'Neil will use the additions to create more and better opportunities for the forwards he already has.

Whether or not those signings depended on the simultaneous sale of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City doesn't really matter now. Either way, Wolves seemed to end deadline week stronger than they started it, even though O’Neil spoke respectfully of having lost "a big player to a huge club", and noted that they didn’t land all their targets, despite fervent efforts. "This is us now, this is the group, we crack on and we maximise everything that we have."

O'Neil is surely aware that not all Wolves fans were thrilled by his arrival, and in the end results will determine how he is judged. The impression so far, though, is of a serious, pragmatic footballing mind, and a technician, matching traditional values with modern techniques.

No doubt Wolves could have found a higher-profile name, even at short notice. But there are some echoes in O'Neil's manner of Kenny Jackett, a man a previous Wolves regime turned to at a difficult hour, who laid much of the base upon which later achievements have stood.

