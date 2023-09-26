Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

I was wrong about Joe Gomez.

In the summer, I had pretty much written him off as a legitimate option in any position.

But six games into the season, he's already shone in three: centre-back, right-back and in the hybrid midfield role, which Jurgen Klopp asked of him versus West Ham, despite his struggles with it last week at Wolves.

Before 2023-24 started, Gomez had endured a nightmare run of injuries and poor form, both of which seemed to dent his confidence and cause him to spiral down the pecking order.

Thanks to injuries to his team-mates, though, Gomez has been given chances - and his superb outing against the Hammers was the best of the lot.

Stepping into midfield, Gomez broke lines with his passing and showed an assurance on the ball that few defenders are capable of.

He cannot spray 50-yard passes like Trent Alexander-Arnold - but who can? He is better defensively than Trent and, as an option for right-back or centre-back, it seems he will play a huge role this term.

There might be those now keen to see him get a run alongside Virgil van Dijk, with Trent returning to his right-back/midfield role.

It is a good headache for Klopp to have, with Joel Matip also pressuring Ibou Konate after a top showing at Anfield on Sunday.