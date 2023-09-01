Saudi interest in Salah puts Liverpool in 'great position'

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison says the Reds are in "a great position" because the Saudi Pro-League will be prepared to pay "astronomical" money for Mohamed Salah.

Speaking on BBc Radio 5 Live's Friday Football Social, Hutchison said: "It's inevitable they were going to go for Salah.

"I think if you're Liverpool then you're in a great position. If you're a Liverpool fan then I don't think you should feel vulnerable tonight.

"Liverpool can turn around and say no to £150m knowing that the Saudi Pro-League offered PSG £250m for Kylian Mbappe.

"They've got so much money, Liverpool can say no to £150m because in two hours time they'll come back with £200m.

"The money that they've got is astronomical."

Listen to the full episode here

Sign up to get Liverpool news and analysis direct to your phone