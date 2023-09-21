West Ham 3-1 Backa Topola: Analysis

Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

Before Thursday's game, West Ham boss David Moyes urged his side to create more "magical moments" to match those experienced over the last two seasons and most prominently in 2022-23.

With all due respect to TSC, the Scot is unlikely to place a hard-fought home victory over them with a largely second-string side in the same bracket as beating Fiorentina in a final in Prague, even if the Serbians do currently top their domestic league.

However, Moyes is pragmatic enough to know it cannot all be confetti cannons and champagne and he will be very pleased with the way his team were able to wrestle back control of the game and take the points after such first-half frustration and the wobble of Angelo Ogbonna's error.

The Hammers boss has to take some responsibility for the lack of coherence and cutting edge as a result of the nine changes made from his starting XI from the weekend.

The intent was clearly to rest key men against a side he felt even a second-string should have enough to beat, but what it resulted in was a display lacking what was required to open up an opponent prioritising a point and packing their own box to that end.

They dominated possession and created chances from which they could have led - a James Ward-Prowse free-kick deflected over the bar, Thilo Kehrer's saved effort and Mohammed Kudus seeing an effort touched wide.

But TSC's growing belief became visible before the break through a late dart on the Hammers goal that resulted in a Nemanja Stojic's header from a corner that clipped the bar before going over.

And then Ogbonna's hesitancy threw a cat amongst the pigeons.

On came Michail Antonio to make it two up top and slowly the momentum shifted. West Ham's threat increased and as soon as Nemanja Petrovic erred the writing was on the wall for the visitors.

Kudus will claim headlines, but Ward-Prowse was the architect, his two deadly, whipped corners quietly and efficiently taking him to five assists in just five games since joining the club.

West Ham's success in Europe last season came with a perfect home record - seven wins out of seven. It wasn't easy, but they've continued that form and can now go to Freiburg for their second game in October as Group A leaders.