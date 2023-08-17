Kettlewell on Obika injury blow, tough cup task & maintaining standards
- Published
Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media before Motherwell face St Mirren in the Viaplay Cup this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Well boss:
The club have been dealt a blow with striker Jon Okiba sidelined again with a hamstring injury after returning from a similar problem last weekend.
Kettlewell added: “It looks as if we could be missing Jon for a lengthier period of time than what we thought. That is a disappointment.”
Facing St Mirren away is “such a hard draw”, with Kettlewell noting their home form was “exceptional” last season.
Motherwell must keep their standards high after a strong start to the season.
Calum Butcher and Harry Paton remain out.