Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards accepts Liverpool fans will be "underwhelmed" by the signing of Wataru Endo but told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast they should reserve judgement on the Stuttgart captain: "There is an ancient transfer proverb that dates back to days of the fax machine - never judge a transfer until they have actually played a game for your club.

"He's 30, he played for Japan in the World Cup and last season he played for a Stuttgart team that was nearly relegated. But he was the captain and I always like someone who has that on their resume as it tells you a bit about their character.

"Talk about it being a panic buy is a little harsh. Japanese players have done very well in Scotland and lots of players have gone on to shine having been signed for a bargain fee. This is a bargain in today's market and the sensible majority will welcome him and give him a huge cheer."

