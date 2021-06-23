Real Madrid are growing increasingly concerned that France centre-back Raphael Varane, 28, has already agreed to join Manchester United. The Reds were preparing a straight swap offer, with midfielder Paul Pogba as the bargaining chip. (Metro), external

Meanwhile, Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 35, is set to turn down interest from Manchester United and Manchester City to join Paris St-Germain when his Real Madrid contract expires at the end of this month. (AS), external

