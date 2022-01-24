Your thoughts on Burnley's transfer window

There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Burnley so far - who should Sean Dyche buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views so far:

Julian: Pathetic! Andy Carroll is well past his use-by date and the club needs to aim far higher than virtually unknown players from lower divisions. Villa sign Coutinho and Kieran Trippier goes to Newcastle. Burnley received £25m from Chris Wood’s transfer so should be spending that money and more on some A1 talent with Premier league experience.

Kevin: No disrespect to Basham, Carroll and even Defoe. It's an old team now and Dyche has got to change his style with positive football players.

Winnie: Sean should start bringing the younger guys in. Not old has-beens. I've supported Burnley since 1962, this is the worst team ever because there's been little or no investment. Bringing Joe Hart in a while ago was a disaster. Should learn that these old guys are NOT bargain buys.

Bob: When our new owners took over a lot of us assumed money would be invested in new players. This wasn’t the case, and barring a miracle relegation seems certain! In my opinion the squad is in need of refreshing. We’re looking a bit long in the tooth and have one of the oldest average aged squads in the league. It’s time for more money, Mr Pace!

