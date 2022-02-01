Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin "can't wait" to see Christian Eriksen play football again after the Denmark midfielder joined Brentford yesterday.

Nevin was inside the Parken Stadium commentating for BBC Radio 5 Live when Eriksen collapsed against Finland last June and admits he thought "we'd lost him".

Just seven months on, Eriksen is back in the Premier League and Nevin was delighted by the news.

"If you'd have told me that night, he'd be playing in English football again and for Brentford, I'd never have believed you," he said.

"But what a magnificent player - I can't wait to see him again.

"When he first walks onto the field, every person will be applauding, I think probably his first touch and when he scores his first fabulous goal for Brentford, it will be everyone who is delighted."

