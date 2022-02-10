Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games against Southampton (won five, drawn six) since a 1-0 home loss in January 2016.

Southampton are looking to secure consecutive league wins for just the second time this season having lost just one of their last seven Premier League games (won three, drawn three).

United haven’t lost any of their last 23 home Premier League matches played in February (won18, drawn five) since a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in February 2008.